Netflix to spend big in U.K.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) plans to make a "big increase" in its investment in British television production next year as new competition emerges, according to CEO Reed Hastings.

"The possibilities the internet brings for growing entertainment is phenomenal, and over the next several years with all of the expansion I think we are going to see a very large increase in how much content is produced here in the UK," he stated at a TV industry conference in Cambridge.

Netflix has its second-biggest production budget in the U.K. after the U.S.