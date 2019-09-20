Bullard explains his vote for 50-basis-point rate cut

The outlook for slower U.S. economic growth, elevated trade policy uncertainty, manufacturing appearing to be in recession, and estimates of rising probability of recession led St. Louis Fed President James Bullard to vote for a 50-basis point in the federal funds rate at the FOMC meeting this week, he explains.

The FOMC cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 bps on Wednesday. His was the sole vote to cut by 50 bps, while two FOMC participants voted to keep rates unchanged and seven voted for the quarter percentage point cut.

He also points to the inverted yield curve and that U.S. government bond yields remain higher than almost every country in the G-7. In addition, inflation still remains stubbornly below the FOMC's 2% target even with a strong labor market.

"It is prudent risk management, in my view, to cut the policy rate aggressively now and then later increase it should the downside risks not materialize," Bullard said in a statement on the St. Louis Fed website.

"Although I disagreed with the committee’s decision to lower its target range by only 25 basis points, I remain confident that the committee will continue to monitor economic developments and respond accordingly as economic circumstances dictate," he said.