AC Immune earns CHF30M milestone from Eli Lilly

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will receive the first milestone payment of CHF30M from Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) on or before October 7, 2019.

This payment is a recognition of progress in the collaboration between the two companies and follows initiation of the Phase 1 study of ACI-3024 for Alzheimer’s disease.

A second milestone payment of CHF30M is scheduled in Q1 2020 linked to achievement of further development milestones.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly received worldwide commercialization rights for Tau aggregation inhibitors. AC Immune received an upfront payment of CHF80M as well as $50M in exchange for a note, convertible to equity at a premium.

AC Immune is also eligible to receive other milestone payments of up to CHF1.7B, and tiered royalty payments in the low double digits.