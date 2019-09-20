Etsy prices $650M convertible senior notes offering, shares up 3% premarket

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) has priced its $650M of 0.125% convertible senior unsecured notes due October 1, 2026 as part of a private placement

The sale of the notes is expected to close on September 23, 2019.

The notes will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on April 1, 2020.

The initial conversion rate will be 11.4040 shares of Etsy's common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes.

Net proceeds from the offering estimated to be ~$639.3M and the company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, ~$124.5M for repurchasing shares at $59.45/share and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

ETSY +2.84% premarket.

