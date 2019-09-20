Micron target boosted on NAND improvement

JPMorgan raises its Micron (NASDAQ:MU) target from $50 to $65, citing an improved NAND pricing view.

Analyst Harlan Sur says NAND chip pricing "was better than our prior expectations," and DRAM chips were "relatively in-line with our expectations."

The firm expects a H2 "spending inflection in cloud data center" plus strong demand for gaming, PCs, and smartphones.

Micron reports earnings on September 26 and Sur thinks the next quarter will "mark the trough in overall gross margins."

Rating affirmed at Overweight. Micron has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.