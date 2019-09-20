European advisory group backs label update to Lilly's Trulicity
Sep. 20, 2019 7:53 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)LLYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending revised labeling for Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Trulicity (dulaglutide).
- The updated indication is for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes (T2D) as an adjunct to diet and exercise as monotherapy when metformin is considered inappropriate due to intolerance or contraindications and in addition to other medicines for the treatment of diabetes.
- The updated label also includes results from the REWIND cardiovascular (CV) outcomes trial that showed a 12% reduction in the risk of major adverse CV events.