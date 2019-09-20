Indian stocks surge after government cuts corporate taxes

iShares MSCI India Index ETF (BATS:INDA) jumps 5.4% in premarket trading after India cuts its effective corporate tax to 25.17%, bringing its rate in line with Asian peers in an effort to attract investment.

The new tax rate will be applicable from the current fiscal year which began on April 1.

The announcement sent shares up more than 5% in Mumbai, the biggest jump in 10 years.

In addition, the Indian rupee rose 0.5% to against the U.S. dollar.

ETFs: INR, INDA, EPI, INDY, INDL, PIN, IIF, NFTY, FLIN, IXSE