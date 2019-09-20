Baltic Dry Index falls 3%

The Baltic Dry Index shed another 2.78% in London to land at 2,131 and record its 12th straight down day.

The BDI has ranged from 595 to 2,518 over the last 52 weeks.

Capesize rates dragged on the index once again with a 4.13% decline, while Panamax rates were 1.92% lower. Supramax and Handysize rates were slightly higher.

Related stocks: Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX), DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE), Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM), Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM), Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS), Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT), Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL), Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP), Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK).

Related ETFs: SEA, BDRY