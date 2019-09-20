FDA OKs expanded use for Merck HIV meds

Sep. 20, 2019 8:12 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)MRKBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • The FDA approves Merck's (NYSE:MRK) supplemental marketing applications for PIFELTRO (doravirine) (combined with other antiretrovirals) and DELSTRIGO (doravirine, lamivudine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) to include adult patients with HIV-1 infection who are virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA <50 copies/mL) who are on a stable antiretroviral regimen with no history of treatment failure and no known substitutions associated with resistance to PIFELTRO or the individual components of DELSTRIGO.
  • The FDA first approved both products in August 2018 for adult patients with no prior antiretroviral treatment experience.
