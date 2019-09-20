Rolls-Royce sees more delays in Trent 1000 engine repair

Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) says it will take longer than expected to fix problems with the Trent 1000 engine, frustrating efforts to get Boeing (NYSE:BA) 787s grounded by the glitch flying again.

Rolls says it had accelerated turbine blade replacement for some models, leading to additional removals and delaying a reduction in the number of grounded aircraft to single figures until Q2 2020.

The company has said it faces £1.6B ($2B) in extra costs and disruption as a result of the engine problem, which is due to the poor durability of components.