Altria in the spotlight

Bank of America Merrill Lynch weighs in on Altria (NYSE:MO) with shares trading at their lowest earnings multiple since 2009.

While acknowledging the regulatory and legislative risks around vaping and Altria's Juul (JUUL) investment, BAML reiterates its Buy rating on the tobacco stock.

"Tobacco has a long history of being resilient and adaptable. We still see MO as best positioned to adapt to US industry challenges and await further comments from MO/PM mgmt about a possible merger," notes the analyst team of Lisa Lewandowski and Christopher Carey.

"On MO's part, we believe that market/geographic diversification is a key driver in its pursuit of a recombination with PM. The US tobacco market, while highly profitable, is clearly in a state of transition, with FDA oversight pressuring its stock," they add.

BAML sees more downside potential before investor sentiment turns around.