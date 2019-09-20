Carlyle Group mulls sale of Golden Goose sneaker brand

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is considering the sale of Golden Goose, an Italian luxury sneaker brand, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The business generates ~EUR 80M annual EBITDA and could get more than EUR 1B in a sale, the people said.

Carlyle bought Golden Goose in 2017 in a deal that valued the company at ~EUR 400M, people with knowledge of the matter said at the time.

Carlyle is still in the early stages of the process and may decide to hold onto Golden Goose for longer, the people said.