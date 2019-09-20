First Quantum Minerals draws takeover interest - Bloomberg

First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) is attracting preliminary takeover interest from global miners after losing half its value over the past five years, Bloomberg reports.

First Quantum is working with defense advisors to examine its options, although it has not yet received any formal takeover offers, according to the report.

First Quantum controls the open pit Kansanshi mine in Zambia - Africa's biggest copper mine, with 340K mt/year of production capacity - and began ramping up production at the giant Cobre Panama copper development project earlier this year.