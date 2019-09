MKM bearish on Curaleaf and Aurora Cannabis in premarket analyst action

MKM partners initiates coverage on seven pot stocks: Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF): Sell, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB): Sell ( -1% ), Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC): Neutral (up a fraction), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY): Neutral (up a fraction), Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON): Neutral ( +1% ), Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF): Buy and Hexo Corp. (NYSE:HEXO): Buy ( +3% ).

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) initiated with Buy rating at B. Riley FBR.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) initiated with Outperform rating and $16 (270% upside) price target at JMP Securities.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) initiated with Buy rating and $84 (45% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) resumed with Buy rating and $43 (18% upside) price target at Jefferies.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) initiated with Buy rating and $25 (171% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) initiated with Buy rating and $9.25 (52% upside) price target at Roth Capital.