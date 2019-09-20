New York Fed takes up $75.0B in Treasurys, securities

In its fourth day of overnight repo operations to help maintain the federal funds rate within the target range of 1.75%-2.00%, the New York Fed takes up $75.0B, the full amount of Treasurys and securities in the offer, vs. the $75.55B submitted.

In yesterday's operation $83.9B were submitted.

By collateral type, it accepted $59.15B of Treasurys, or $59.6B submitted, at stop-out rate of 1.80% and weighted average rate of 1.823%.

The New York Fed accepted all $15.35B of mortgage-backed securities submitted at stop-out rate of 1.81% and weighted average of 1.866%.

$0.5B of agency securities were accepted out of $0.6B submitted at 1.86 stop-out rate and weighted average of 1.860%.