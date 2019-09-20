Calumet CFO Griffin to depart; launches $550M bond offering

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) says CFO West Griffin will be leaving the position by the end of this year and is nearing the conclusion of a search process for a new CFO.

Griffin joined CLMT as executive VP and CFO in early 2017; he had been a founder and CFO of Energy XXI Ltd.

CLMT also says it will offer a $550M private placement of senior notes due 2025, and plans to use proceeds, together with borrowings under its revolving credit facility and cash on hand, to fund the redemption of all outstanding 6.50% senior notes due 2021.