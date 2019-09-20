EVO Transportation & Energy Services acquires Ritter Companies

EVO Transportation & Energy Services (OTCPK:EVOA) has acquired Ritter Companies, which includes John W. Ritter Trucking, Ritter Transport, JohMar Leasing and Ritter Transportation Systems, funded with the concurrent closing of a $24.5M credit facility with Antara Capital LP and its affiliates and the remainder of the funds will be used to retire certain existing indebtedness and general working capital needs.

Ritter is the largest U.S. Postal Service mail contractor in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions of the U.S and it generated ~$40 million in revenue during 2018.

John Yeros, CEO of EVO said, “Ritter is a well-run business that provides our platform with greater exposure to East coast mail routes. We look forward to beginning the onboarding process and furthering our mission of becoming the preferred supplier for the USPS.”