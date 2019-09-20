State Street rebrands seven ETFs to SPDR Portfolio lineup

State Street (NYSE:STT) Global Advisors rebrands seven SPDR exchange-traded funds, adding them to its SPDR Portfolio Suite, and lowers net expense ratios on three of them.

Net expense ratios for the other four ETFs had been reduced earlier.

The SPDR MSCI ACWI ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIM) is renamed SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) and its expense ratio is cut to 0.09% from 0.25%.

SPDR Stoxx Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) changes to SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) and its expense ratio falls to 0.09% from 0.29%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) changes to SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) and its expense ratio stays at 0.06%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) becomes the SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) with an expense ratio remaining at 0.06%.

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) is renamed the SPCR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB); expense ratio is 0.06%.

SPDR ICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) is changed to the SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY); expense ratio stays 0.15%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) changes to the SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) and its expense ratio falls to 0.12% from 0.15%.