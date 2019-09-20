YY +1.4% as UBS joins bulls on parade

YY is 1.4% higher premarket with UBS giving in and upgrading to Buy from Neutral, joining a couple dozen other firms in the bullish column.

The market's been too hard on the stock and overestimated competitive pressures on YY Live and Bigo, UBS says. Bigo is "improving its market positioning" in the Middle East and elsewhere, and can hit profitability in 2021, the firm says.

It's reduced its price target to $89.50 from $90; that still implies 44% upside.

Sell-side analysts are overwhelmingly bullish with an average Buy rating; Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish as well. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.