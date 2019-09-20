AT&T CEO met with Elliott - WSJ

AT&T (T +0.2% ) CEO Randall Stephenson met this week with Elliott Management for an introductory conversation to talk strategy, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Stephenson got together with portfolio manager Jesse Cohn Tuesday in New York, where Cohn was able to press the firm's case for streamlining the telecom/media giant.

That includes pressure to unload units that might not fit, particularly the DirecTV satellite division. An earlier WSJ report says AT&T is exploring ideas for a DirecTV split; Reuters noted that AT&T and Dish Network (DISH -0.7% ) weren't in discussions about DirecTV; and CNBC later said a sale of the unit wasn't AT&T's current focus.

But the WSJ says that discussions had begun at AT&T about a potential parting with DirecTV even before Elliott engaged with the company.

Elliott has also highlighted the Mexican wireless operations for review, while AT&T has focused on smaller divestments for debt reduction (such as regional sports networks and a stake in a Central European TV operator).