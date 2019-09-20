More on Research Solutions Q4 results
Sep. 20, 2019 9:43 AM ETRSSSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Research Solutions (OTCQB:RSSS) reported Q4 revenue growth of 4.2% Y/Y to $7.47M.
- Platform subscription revenue increased 52% Y/Y to $0.8M; the increase was due to upselling current platform customers and to a 33% increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments.
- Transaction revenue increased slightly to $6.7M.
- Total active customers also increased slightly from 1,081 to 1,090 as well as transaction count from 213K to 215K.
- Total gross margin increased 260 bps to 29.8%; was primarily driven by a 150 bps increase in Platform gross margin and 60 bps increase in Transaction gross margin.
- Cash and equivalents at June 30, 2019, amounted to $5.4M.
- There were no outstanding borrowings under the company's $2.5M revolving line of credit.
