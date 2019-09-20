HTG Molecular prices stock offering at $0.65; shares down 9%

Thinly traded nano cap HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM -9.1% ) is down more than double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 551K shares, in reaction to its public offering of ~25.5M common shares at $0.65 per share. The underwriter's over-allotment is an additional ~3.8M shares. Gross proceeds should be ~$16.6M.

Concurrently, the company has inked an agreement with institutional investors for the sale of ~5.4M pre-funded warrants exercisable for the same number of common shares at $0.64 per warrant (exercise price of $0.01 per common share) yielding gross proceeds of ~$3.5M.

Both offerings should close on September 24.