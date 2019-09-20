Stocks inch higher on quadruple witching day

Stocks are off to a slightly higher start in a relatively quiet morning, but quadruple witching takes place today, meaning that trading volume will be elevated; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all +0.2% .

European bourses also edge higher, with France's CAC +0.4% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% and Germany's DAX +0.1% ; in Asia, both Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.2% .

In the U.S., all 11 S&P industry sectors start with gains, led by health care ( +0.8% ) after showing relative strength yesterday, while the top-weighted technology sector ( +0.3% ) rising as Apple's new products hit store shelves.

U.S. Treasury prices hover near their flatlines, with the benchmark 10-year note currently yielding 1.77%.