Liberty Global -3% as Citi drops two notches to Sell

Liberty Global is down 3% in early going after a two-notch downgrade at Citi, amid "longer-term growth concerns" as the company faces regional macro risks and deal complications.

Citi cut the company to Sell from Buy, and reduced its price target to $25 from $31, implying 5% current downside.

The stock has outperformed this year amid hopes for a completion of its Vodafone deal and a disposal of its UPC Switzerland. But the Swiss deal faces hurdles that correspondingly affect later buybacks, and further accretive M&A deals may be hard to achieve, Citi says.

There's also regulatory risk in the Netherlands. Liberty's exposure to forex issues and Brexit is "underestimated," Citi says.

The sell side rates it Hold on average, and it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.