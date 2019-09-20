Mitsubishi sees $320M loss on unauthorized trades

Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCPK:MSBHY) falls 3.3% after disclosing that its Singapore-based crude oil and petroleum products trading unit expects to book a $320M loss from unauthorized trades in derivatives.

The company said an employee hired locally by its Petro-Diamond Singapore (PDS) unit engaged in derivatives transactions and disguised them to look like hedge transactions since January of this year.

PDS terminated the employee on Sept. 18th and lodged a police complaint against the employee on Sept. 19th.

PDS closed the derivatives position in question.

After recognizing that the transactions could result in a loss for the unit, Mitsubishi Corp. and PDS immediately consulted with an outside lawyer and established an investigation team.

Mitsubishi says its investigation confirms that PDS has sufficient internal controls in place and that PDS tightened governance to ensure any similar improprieties would be caught at an earlier stage.