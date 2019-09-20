Steelcase +8% on Q2 earnings beat

Steelcase (SCS +8.3% ) reported Q2 growth of 14% Y/Y to $998M, reflecting benefits from acquisitions and organic revenue growth of 9%.

Revenue by Geography: Americas $739.5M (+13.1% Y/Y); EMEA $154.2M (+15.8% Y/Y); and others $104.3M (+17.9% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin expanded by 43 bps to 33.4%; and operating margin expanded by 70 bps to 8.5%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $42.8M, compared to cash used $38.3M a year ago.

Company says business environment in EMEA continues to be challenging, but opportunity pipeline for the region reflects growth and teams remain solidly focused on achieving profitability for fiscal 2020.

3Q20 Guidance: Revenue $920M - $945M; organic growth 2%-5%; and EPS $0.33 to $0.37.

Previously: Steelcase EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Sept. 19)

Previously: Steelcase declares $0.145 dividend (Sept. 19)