First Business announces new share repurchase program

The Board of Directors of First Business Financial Services (FBIZ +0.2% ) has authorized up to $5M share repurchase of its total outstanding shares of common stock over a period of approximately twelve months, ending on September 30, 2020.

Corey Chambas, President and CEO of First Business Financial Services, commented, “Our decision to initiate a new share repurchase program was based on the strength of the Company’s balance sheet and capital position as well as the underlying value of our common stock at this time. We continue to believe a share repurchase program represents an appropriate way to utilize capital and enhance shareholder return.”