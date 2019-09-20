Rain dampens Troy Resources's production outlook

Troy Resources (OTCPK:TRYRF) lowered gold production expectations for the September quarter, on the back of heavy rainfall at its Karouni project, in Guyana.

The company revised bottom range of production guidance to 24,000 oz for the period between July to December, as compared to prior range of 26,000 - 28,000 oz.

Gold production for the months of July and August 2019 were 2,700 ounces and 2,965 ounces respectively, considerably less than anticipated; estimates ~3,000 oz, taking the quarter's output to an estimated 8,665 oz.