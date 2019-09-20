Vale, auditor formally accused of using false information in dam disaster

Brazilian federal police formally announce criminal charges against Vale (VALE +0.1% ), German auditor TÜV SÜD and 13 of their employees in relation to January deadly mining dam collapse.

The accused employees from Vale are all technical workers, managers and engineers; none of the company's directors are named.

Police allege the certificates produced by TÜV SÜD to attest to the stability of the Vale tailings dam were issued fraudulently, and then were used by Vale to mislead government authorities over the dam's safety.

Under Brazilian law, police can only formally accuse suspects, while prosecutors must file the charges before a judge.