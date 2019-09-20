Fed's Rosengren contends that rate cuts aren't costless

Wednesday's Fed monetary policy statement made it clear that views among the Federal Open Market Committee are diverging enough for dissenting votes from two sides of the 25 -basis point rate cut that occurred.

Boston Fed head Eric S. Rosengren takes the more hawkish view that rates didn't need to be cut, the second time in as many meetings that he, along with Kansas City President Esther L. George, dissented from the majority decision.

"The stance of monetary policy is accommodative," he said in a statement. "Additional monetary stimulus is not needed for an economy where labor markets are already tight, and risks further inflating the prices of risky assets and encouraging households and firms to take on too much leverage."

Lowering rates isn't costless, he added. He'll describe his views in more detail at a speech he's giving later this morning.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard already weighed in earlier today with his argument for a 50-bp cut, saying that moving aggressively now is warranted to head off downside risks.

In about three weeks, we'll get a more detailed picture of the range of views expressed by the FOMC participants when the Fed releases minutes from the meeting.