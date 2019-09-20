Petronet to sign $2.5B LNG deal with Tellurian - Reuters

India’s Petronet LNG will sign a memorandum of understanding with Tellurian (TELL +2.6% ) to invest $2.5B for rights of up to 5M tonnes a year of LNG in the proposed Driftwood project in Louisiana.

Tellurian is offering an equity interest in Driftwood Holdings, which comprises Tellurian’s upstream company, its pipeline and the upcoming terminal that will be able to export 27.6M tonnes of LNG, annually; $500M investment in Driftwood would give rights over 1M tonnes a year of LNG over the life of the project.