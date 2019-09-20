Sinclair, AT&T negotiating under carriage extension

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +0.7% ) says it provided AT&T (T +0.7% ) with a five-week extension to their channel carriage deal in order to keep up negotiations.

That deal was set to expire in August, and now ends next Friday at 5 p.m. ET.

Sinclair says the risk of no agreement is AT&T U-verse, DirecTV and AT&T TV Now subs in 86 markets losing access to 136 TV stations and the Tennis Channel.

Meanwhile, on another side of the business, Sinclair has been eyeballing potentially buying four regional sports networks from AT&T.