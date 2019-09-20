Drug makers up after McConnell thumbs down on Pelosi price pricing plan

Members of Big Biopharma are in the green as investors exhale after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) warned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA 12th District) that her plan to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices for at least 25 of the most expensive drugs will be dead on arrival.

Senate committees have passed their own versions but the GOP is not united on the issue. Deep-pocketed drug makers are spending millions on lobbyists to ensure that there will be no substantial constraints on prices.