KBW sees Agency mortgage REITs' costs rising through year end

Repo funding levels have mostly come down from the highs experienced earlier this week, but rates are still elevated, write Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analysts including Eric Hagen.

"For mortgage REITs, Agency repo funding remains available and liquid, but costs will likely rise through year-end," say KBW analysts.

Estimating the impact on earning is difficult due to the "confluence of moving parts to consider," they write.

KBW points to one "option that Agency mortgage REITs have to funding on-balance sheet with overnight or term repo is to fund off-balance sheet with dollar roll financing."

However, REITs will be limited in their use of that approach since TBA dollar rolls don't satisfy the REIT test, the analysts write.

The big question, they say, is whether the Fed implements a more permanent liquidity boost, which would either be a standing repo facility or another round of quantitative easing.

The KBW analysts reiterate their positive view on credit-sensitive stocks with low leverage -- MFA Financial (MFA +0.4% ), Redwood Trust (RWT +1% ), and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT).

They also remain positive on Annaly Capital Management (NLY +0.6% ), AGNC Investment (AGNC +0.9% ), and Two Harbors Investment (TWO +0.3% ), though "their larger Agency footprint is somewhat exposed to the funding basis" discussed in the note.

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT