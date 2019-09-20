Pakistan picks Exxon, Shell to help build five LNG terminals

  • Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.1%) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.6%) are among the firms selected by Pakistan's government to build five liquefied natural gas terminals, the country's minister of power and petroleum tells Reuters.
  • Pakistan is chronically short of gas for power production and to supply manufacturers such as fertilizer makers, and the government aims for the terminals to ease the shortages.
  • The groups selected to build the terminals are Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHY) unit Tabeer Energy; Exxon and Energas; Trafigura Group and Pakistan GasPort; Shell and Engro Corp.; and Gunvor Group and Fatima.
  • It is not clear if the companies involved have made final investment decisions to proceed.
