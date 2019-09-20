Three Mile Island nuclear plant shutting down today

Exelon (EXC +0.7% ) will shut the last reactor at Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island power plant, site of the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history, at noon local time today.

EXC announced in May that it planned to shut the 45-year old unit in September after the Pennsylvania legislature failed to take action on a bill that would have subsidized nuclear power operations.

EXC bought the 837 MW Unit 1 at Three Mile Island some 20 years after accident at Unit 2, which is owned by FirstEnergy.

Elsewhere in Pennsylvania, EXC continues to operate two reactors at Peach Bottom and two at Limerick, FirstEnergy operates two reactors at Beaver Valley, and Talen Energy owns two at Susquehanna.