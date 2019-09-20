New York Fed ramps up repo operations to boost liquidity

To address liquidity issues in order to keep federal funds rate within the target range, the New York Fed will conduct daily overnight repurchase agreement operations daily for an aggregate of at least $75B each until Oct. 10, 2019.

It will also conduct three 14-day term repo operations for an aggregate amount of at least $30B each, the New York Fed said in a statement. The term repo operations will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 24; Thursday, Sept. 26; and Friday, Sept. 27.

For Monday, Sept. 23, the overnight repo operation will be for an aggregate amount of up to $75B.