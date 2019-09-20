Oxy Petroleum seeks to reduce threshold for special meetings

Occidental Petroleum (OXY -0.1% ) recommends corporate governance changes that would make it easier for shareholders to call special meetings and would create new board committees, according to an SEC filing.

The changes would include lowering the threshold ownership requirement to call a special meeting to 15% of shares outstanding from 25%.

OXY also says it is forming board committees on sustainability and shareholder engagement, as well as one focusing on the recent acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum.

The board will recommend shareholders approve the changes at the company's 2020 annual meeting.