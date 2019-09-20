Rosengren sees low rates increasing risk in commercial real estate

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren points to commercial real estate, and co-working spaces specifically, as one area where the cost of low interest rates may take a toll.

"It's important to think about the potential for runs on commercial real estate stemming from a situation where short-term leases might not be renewed in recession, and long-term leases are no longer economically viable," he said in a speech.

"Interest rates play into the situation, as low rates potentially lead to a reach for yield, and building owners are more willing to lease to SPEs to get higher returns (rents) at a time when capitalization rates are quite low," he added.

According to Rosengren's view, the Fed's monetary policy stance is already accommodative, and he clearly states that he disagrees with the market's view that the economy needs more stimulus to continue the U.S.'s economic expansion.

"The data we have in hand suggest instead that the recovery would continue apace even with little monetary policy accommodation," he said.

ETFs: NETL, INDS