Chinese firms may replace Exxon in Iraq megaproject - report

Iraq is turning to Chinese companies to replace Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.1% ) in a major oil infrastructure project, as escalating regional tensions and deadlocked negotiations have made the company's involvement in the project look increasingly doubtful, Energy Intelligence reports.

Iraq Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban last week said negotiations had been held up by disagreement over the commercial terms of the $53B project, and he placed the blame on XOM.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR), which was added as a partner on the South Iraq Integrated Project in 2015, is now looking to bring fellow Chinese majors Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) and Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) into the project, according to the report.

Underscoring China's growing importance in the Iraqi oil sector, a high-level Iraqi delegation traveled to Beijing this week, where the oil minister was expected to discuss the project.

With its huge presence in Iraq's upstream, notably at Rumaila and Halfaya, PetroChina has a vested interest in the massive infrastructure project, as does Cnooc, which operates the Missan cluster.