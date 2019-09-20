Nasdaq slips into red as Dow, S&P pare gains

The tepid rise in stocks fade as the Nasdaq sinks into the red in midday trading on quadruple witching day.

The change came soon after the Fed announced a series of repo operations to boost liquidity in the money markets. Boston Fed head Eric Rosengren also pushed his argument that the Fed's monetary policy is already accommodative and that more interest rate cuts aren't needed.

The Dow holds onto a 0.2% gain vs. its 0.4% climb early in the session.

Nasdaq slips 0.2% , reversing its 0.2% increase, and the S&P, up 0.1% , had risen as much as 0.3% earlier.

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, health care ( +1.0% ) pushes up the most, while communications services ( -0.4% ) and information technology ( -0.3% ) lag the most.

10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 1 basis point to 1.777%

Crude oil gains 1.2% to $58.85 per barrel.