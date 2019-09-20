Texas oil refineries cut rates after storm

A day after Tropical Storm Imelda caused major flooding on the Texas Gulf Coast, Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) biggest crude distillation unit at its Beaumont refinery is running at reduced rates, Total's (NYSE:TOT) and Valero's (NYSE:VLO) Port Arthur refineries have cut output, and Motiva's refinery is trying to restart a flooded reformer, Bloomberg reports.

Beaumont's 240K bbl/day CDU-B will operate at reduced rates for several more days while several hydrotreaters remain shut a day after flooding forced their closure and the shutdown of XOM's neighboring chemical plant, according to the report.

The TOT and VLO Port Arthur refineries reportedly cut production because they cannot get trucks in and out to haul away excess sulfur.

Motiva's Port Arthur refinery is said to be restarting a catalytic reformer that shut down yesterday as high flood waters threatened the plant.

The four refineries are in Jefferson County, Tex., which was inundated with 43 inches of rain.