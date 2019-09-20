Newron's safinamide OK'd in Japan for Parkinson's

Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:NWPHF) announces that commercialization partner Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. has received regulatory approval in Japan for Equfina Tablets (safinamide mesilate) for improving the wearing-off effect in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients receiving levodopa-containing therapy.
Wearing-off refers to the return of PD symptoms before the next dose of levodopa due to a progressive drop in duration of effect.
Meiji Seika owns rights in Japan. Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY +0.2%) is the exclusive sales and marketing agent under an April 2017 agreement with Meiji Seika.
