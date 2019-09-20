Cboe, VanEck SolidX withdraw bitcoin ETF proposal

Earlier this week, Cboe Global Market's (CBOE +0.4% ) BZX Exchange withdrew a proposed rule change that would have allowed the listing and trading of VanEck SolidX bitcoin exchange-traded fund proposal.

VanEck and SolidX had faced numerous denials and delays from the SEC as it strove to publicly list shares of the bitcoin trust. Cboe BZX filed the rule change proposal on Jan. 30, 2019 and was facing a final deadline of Oct. 18.

The withdrawal will allow the companies to refile their proposal and essentially re-set the clock on the process.

Gabor Gurbacs, VanEck director of digital asset strategies said that bringing a physical, liquid, and insured ETF in the bitcoin space remains a top priority.

"We continue to work closely with regulators & market participants to get one step closer every day," Gurbacs wrote in a tweet.

