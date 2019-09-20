McDermott hires Kirkland & Ellis to advise on restructuring - WSJ

McDermott (MDR +33.2% ) trims big early gains after WSJ reports the company has hired the Kirkland & Ellis law firm to advise on efforts to restructure its balance sheet.

Meanwhile, WSJ also says a group of lenders has hired Jones Day as counsel and is seeking to appoint a financial advisor, and a group of bondholders has hired Houlihan Lokey as a financial advisor.

MDR had jumped as much as 73% after saying it is exploring the sale of its Lummus Technology business, a move that could provide some much needed liquidity as the company seeks to cut a debt pile which has grown to ~$4.3B following its 2018 deal for CB&I.

MDR's plan to sell the Lummus unit "could help solve its liquidity crisis, but only if it stems the tide of cost increases on 'focus' projects, which continue for another few quarters," says Bloomberg industrials analyst Scott Levine.