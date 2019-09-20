Fitch warns on high leverage at Nestle

Fitch Ratings affirms Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) long-term default rating and senior unsecured rating at AA-. The outlook on Nestle's is Negative.

"The Negative Outlook reflects tight headroom under Nestle's rating and the risk that M&A spending to accelerate the company's process of business transformation or further shareholder returns could lead to leverage exceeding levels consistent with the current rating," reads the Fitch report on Nestle.

"Future rating actions depend on how proceeds from the disposal of Nestle Skin Health will be deployed, especially in terms of potential share buybacks following the completion of the current share buyback programme in 2019. We expect to have greater clarity on these aspects within the next 12 months."

"The ratings continue to reflect the stability and strength of Nestle's business as the world's largest food company, benefiting from scale and geographic diversification. This supports higher leverage than at similarly-rated peers in other industries. The group is well-placed to continue accelerating its organic sales growth and improving its profitability."

Shares of Nestle are up 33% YTD.