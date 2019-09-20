U.S. rig count drops another 18 for fifth straight drop

The total count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. sheds another 18 to 868 for its fifth consecutive weekly decline, Baker Hughes reports in its latest survey.

The weekly count of oil rigs plunges 14 to 719 while gas rigs fall by 5 to 148; one rig is classified as miscellaneous.

WTI October crude oil is little changed by the report, now +1.3% to $58.92/bbl.

