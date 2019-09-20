Facebook updates on app developer investigation

Facebook (FB -0.6% ) has posted an update on its app developer investigation, launched in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

That review has involved hundreds of people across the company, it says.

"We initially identified apps for investigation based on how many users they had and how much data they could access," Facebook's Ime Archibong says. "Now, we also identify apps based on signals associated with an app’s potential to abuse our policies."

It's addressed millions of apps, of which tens of thousands have been suspended "for a variety of reasons while we continue to investigate."

Those apps are associated with about 400 developers, and many of the apps were not rolled out but in testing phase when suspended.

Facebook has banned apps completely in a few cases, and has taken legal action (such as a case against South Korea's Rankwave, or legal action against LionMobi and JediMobi, which used malware for profit).