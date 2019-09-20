Good news/bad news: Data agrees with Fed's Powell

While Fed Chair Jerome Powell repeated on Wednesday that he continues to see continued moderate U.S. economic growth as the most likely outcome, the sparse economic data that came out this week backs up that view. For the most part, economic reports came in stronger than estimates, though some showed growth slowing from the previous readings. Stronger-than-expected: The labor market remains strong this week, the September Philly Fed business outlook, and August housing data came in surprisingly strong.

September Philly Fed business outlook of +12 beat the +11 expected, however that moderated from the +16.8 in August. Initial jobless claims rose only by 2K to 208K, less than the 215K expected. Continuous claims fell by 13K to 1.661M vs. consensus of 1.672M. Existing home sales in August, up 1.3%, slowed from the 2.5% rise in July, but, at 5.49M, came in better than the 5.38M expected. August housing starts rose 12.3% M/M to 1.364M, exceeding the 1.251M expected; however July housing starts were revised downward to 1.215M from 1.241M; building permits also came on stronger than expected at 1.419M vs. 1.300M consensus. August industrial production increased 0.6% to 109.9 from July, beating the consensus estimate of +0.2%; capacity utilization came in stronger than expectations at 77.9% vs. estimate of 77.6%.

In-line: August leading indicators came in flat at 112.1, matching consensus. Weaker-than-expected: Not surprisingly, manufacturing disappointed. And the Q2 current account deficit, which is not the freshest data, also came in below expectations.

September’s Empire State manufacturing survey, up 2.0, fell short of the 4.9 estimate and slowed from the 4.8 increase in August; as new order and shipments growth weakened; number of employees increased to 9.7 from -1.6 in August. Q2 current account deficit of $128.2B came in wider than the $125.8B consensus; and the Q1 deficit was revised to $136.2B from the earlier read of $130.4B.