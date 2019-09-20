Mediaset gets help in plans for Europe-wide TV broadcaster

Mediaset (OTCPK:MDIUY) has drawn a backer in its effort to create a pan-European broadcast player.

It's announced a deal with investment company Peninsula Capital giving it the right to ask the fund to buy up to 355M shares of MediaforEurope -- its planned Dutch-based TV platform -- at a discount to the withdrawal price of €2.77 for Mediaset and €6.54 for its Spanish unit.

That backstop is worth up to €1.1B.

Peninsula is led by former bankers from Italy's Mediobanca investment house.

The move should provide a defense for the plan against pressure from Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY), which opposes the MediaforEurope plan.